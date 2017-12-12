Libya: EU hand no clean for migrant wahala - Amnesty International

Image copyright AFP Image example Many migrants dey pass Libya take enter Europe

Amnesty International people talk say European governments hand no pure on top wetin dey happen to migrants for Libya.

As dem dey try to stop people to travel abroad, EU dey support "system wey dey abuse people and exploit dem" for Libya. Na wetin di group talk for dia report.

EU money dey enter bad people hand wey dey work with people wey dey kidnap people, di report say EU dey train Libya Coast Guard dem even give dem ship join.

Libya na where many migrant dey pass to try reach Europe. Na di main place where dem dey use boat cross - but as things dey so, di number don dey reduce because EU and Libya Coast Guard dey work together.

But Amnesty say di Coast Guard dey work with bad bad gang dem and kidnappers wey dia hand no clean.

Refugees and migrants wey Libyan Coast Guard catch dem dey send dem go detention.

Amnesty say na about 20,000 people na im dey dis centre, and dem get evidence wey show say di traffickers dem" torture di migrant dem and do dem plenty bad bad things"

John Dalhuisen, wey be oga for Amnesty for Europe talk say "Dem dey put thousands of people for detention centre wia dey go torture dem well well."

"European government dey aware of di abuse dem, dem dey support Libyan authority to stop people wey wan cross sea, come hold dem for Libya. Dem get hand for di matter."