Nigeria: Mama and pickin wey become lawyers at di same time

Image copyright Mr Nwadiogu Benard Image example Mr Nwadiogu Bernard Alozie Esq say dem been dey fear whether dem go graduate di same year.

When di mind dey determine to do something, nothing fit stop am. Dis na di case with Nwadiogu Uchechi Onyekwere wey don become lawyer.

Mrs Nwadiogu graduate from law school together with her son Mr Nwadiogu Bernard Alozie Esq di same year. While her 'call to bar' na 12 Tuesday, di son own go happen di next day.

Image copyright Mr Nwadiogu Bernard Image example Mr Nwadiogu Bernard say im and his mum dey always discuss school mata.

For interview wey she carry give BBC Pidgin, Mrs Nwadiogu talk say she dey very happy because dis na dream wey don turn to real life.

Image copyright Mr Nwadiogu Benard Image example Na di dream of Mrs Nwadiogu Uchechi Onyekwere Esq to become a lawyer.

Di whole dream start wen she be young girl but along di way she get admission to study English instead of law wey she been get mind to do.

According to her, she try to switch over to law during her study but e no work, so she complete di English program, begin work as registrar for court, marry and start to dey born her children.

With all dis changes, Mrs Nwadiogu no stop to chase her dream. She write exam and get admission to study law for Abia state University for di same time her son come get admission for Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

Image copyright Mr Nwadiogu Benard Image example Mrs Nwadiogu say she see herself as student and see those inside class as course mate.

Di part wey surprise plenty people pass be say she finish as di best graduating student among her course mate.

Mr Nwadiogu open up give BBC say di secret wey make her succeed na di support wey she get from all member of her family wen she take di decision to go back to school.

And wen we ask her which advice she get for young people wey get dreams wen dem never achieve, she say:

"Make young people knok themselves. Some people dey limit themselves, if you limit yourself you go dey limited."

"If to say I limit myself because already I dey level 15 for civil service, I for no be lawyer today."

"Some people go ask wetin I still dey look for but I find out say I go still fit achieve and at least dey better than wetin I be."

"So make we try to improve because limit no dey for improvement."