Cameroon: Wetin be Patrice Nganang offence?

Image copyright Facebook/Patrice Nganang Image example Patrice Nganang dey always talk about President Paul Biya government

Cameroonian-American activist Patrice Nganang go remain under detention for now after dem postpone im case for 48 hours on Monday.

Im suppose face di state prosecutor for di first time since dem arrest am on 6 December for Douala international airport as im been wan travel go Zimbabwe.

According to Cameroon government talk talk person Issa Tchiroma Bakary, dem arrest Nganang because im threaten di President of Cameroon.

But University lecturer for Cameroon, Ako John tell BBC News Pidgin say di matter no too dey clear as government dey talk from two side of dia mouth about wetin Nganang offence really be.

''If na because of di tori im write I think say Cameroon na member of United Nations and dem sign to protect human rights like freedom of expression.''

''But international and even Cameroon law condemn threat to life, when citizens do dis one, na criminal offence.''

John say everything need to dey clear whether Cameroon dey do propaganda because Nganang no dey close mouth about di government or whether say na di issue of threat to life.

Another report bin say dem arrest am because of di tori im do for Jeune Afrique about wetin dey happen for di English speaking part of di country.

Patrice Nganang na Professor for Stony Brook University for New York, America and im be di writer of plenty books wey win award like Mount Pleasant and Dog Days and other essay and poem dem.