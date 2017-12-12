Image copyright STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN Image example Aliko Dangote don dey successful from cement, enter sugar, to oil business

For im office desk for Lagos Nigeria, "Nothing dey impossible" na di slogan you go quick see, and true-true dis slogan don land Aliko Dangote for another level.

Na him be di only person inside di whole of Africa wey enter Bloomberg magazine 50 Most Influential People for 2017.

Bloomberg na international business tori company wey get respect all over di world.

Dangote wey don dey successful from cement, enter sugar, to oil, enter di list on to im business concern and di way im dey help im people for Nigeria.

Di list gather people from five category wey include: business, tech, politics, entertainment and finance.

For business category, Africa richest man Aliko Dangote make am because im give time to increase food production for Nigeria, according to Bloomberg.

Paul Wallace wey be di journalist wey write about Dangote for dis award say di 60-year-old na 'quiet billionaire' because of di kain silent lifestyle im dey live.

'Dangote fast-forward plans to help im country people wey pass 180 million to import less of wetin dem dey eat.'

Dangote wey even try to buy Arsenal FC, make im money for cement industry. Im don dey get big interest for dairy and sugar farming; and im don plan to spend $800 million to buy 50,000 cattle with hope of producing 500 million litres of milk every year by 2019.

Now im dey hurry to finish one 650,000-barrel-a-day oil refinery for Ibeju-Lekki Lagos, wey fit become one of di world biggest refinery dem.

And im say im plan to spend as much as $50 billion for di next ten years on renewable energy and petrochemical refineries, including to invest inside U.S. and Europe.

But e no pass im big plan to buy Arsenal FC, im favourite football team.

Dangote photo display on top Nasdaq Tower for New York last week as dem select am among Bloomberg 50 most influential people for 2017.

Saudi Arabia crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, Elon Musk of Tesla, Jeff Bezos; CEO of Amazon, Paul Gaudio; Global Creative Director of Adidas, Alessandro Michele; creative director of Gucci and CEO of General Motors; Mary Barra dey among some of di people for di list.