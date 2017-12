Image copyright Getty Images Image example Record show say one out of three pregnant people dem for Sierra Leone na teenager.

Before before for Sierra Leone, if you be school girl wey carry belle government go ban you from school and even force you to do test to confirm your condition.

Na 2015 na im di government put dat law to make di girls wey get belle for school be like bad example.

To reply di kain pressure di country dey get from oda country dem on to dis matter, di government now don open special classes for pregnant girls.

One government official for Sierra Leone Ministry of Education Brima Turay wey talk give Africa News say "e no go produce result to shift boys from girls just because dem get belle."

"Boys no dey born pickin, but girls yes, and e show say na di big difference."

Tori be say now girls wey carry belle fit continue dia education, after dem do one small program, separate from oda young girls.

Di government claim say e dey successful as nearly half of di pregnant girls for dis special school dey go back to normal school after dem born di pickin dem carry for belle.