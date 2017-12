Ghana: Drunkards association wan 'create jobs'

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sabi people say di age wey people dey start to drink for Ghana na fifteen years

Di drunkards association for Ghana go do meeting dis holiday season, wey go put eye on top safe drinking, and how alcohol abusers go fit get work for 23 December.

Moses Onyah wey be di president of di association, na im say dis dia congress name go be: "creating jobs through responsible drinking."

And im add mouth say no be only talk-talk dem go dey do - music performance and game dem go join for di jollificate.

BBC Pidgin tori person for Ghana, Favour Nunoo talk say di Ghana Drunkards Association na support group wey dey do education on wetin people dey put for dia system as drink.

Di congress go also do health screening for people wey go waka come.

Dis na as dem done notice say alcohol abuse be one of di biggest reasons why people dey die for Ghana.

Mr Nunoo talk say no be non-governmental join bodi dem be but dem be "lose organization."

E also talk say na joke-joke dem dey use dey call demself drunkards association because even though dem dey drink, dem dey do am with sense.

Different sabi people for Ghana don write report wey show say most of di people wey dey drink dey start from fifteen years, till dem grow.

For March, di government bin launch policy to dey control di way wey dem dey produce, distribute and consume alcohol for di country.

For di launch na im di Minister for Health, Dr Kweku Agyeman-Manu, talk say e pass 23% of di population of Ghanaians wey dey drink.