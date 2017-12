Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO

Liberia don ready to do dia second round presidential election.

Dem bin delay am before after Charles Brumskine of Liberty Party, wey come third for di first election, carry case go court say wayo dey inside.

After di first time dem do di elections for Liberia, many of George Weah supporters enter street to jolli say dem win

Di Supreme Court last week dismiss di case, wey mean say make di election continue.

Electoral Commission oga, Jerome Korkoya, say dem don arrange 26 December as di date wey dem go do di second round.

George Weah (left) bin win di first round and Joseph Boakai (right) na di current vice president

Na former footballer George Weah go enter di same trouser with Vice President Joseph Boakai for dis one after dem finish first and second for di first round.

Korkoya also talk say make dem start to dey campaign sharp-sharp but di campaigning must to stop on 24 December.

President Sirleaf go comot office; she bi di first female President for Africa as at 2005, when she enter office

Di winner for dis second round election go replace Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as president and go be di first time wey one person go handover power to another peacefully for di first time in 70 years.

Johnson Sirleaf don dey run di country now for di past 12 years and Liberians don dey lick mouth dey wait for di next person wey go carry di country forward.