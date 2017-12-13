Nigeria: 'Saraki still get case to answer' - Court

Image copyright AFP

Di Court of Appeal for Nigeria don troway 15 corruption charges wey government dey charge Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Government bin dey accuse am say im no declare wetin im dey own as im suppose when im be Kwara governor from 2003 to 2011.

Code of Conduct Tribunal bin clear Saraki of di charges after dem talk say evidence no dey.

Di government come carry di mata go senior court wey be di Court of Appeal and di court don judge di mata.

For Tuesday, dem say make di tribunal re-do trial for Saraki on top 3 of di 18 charges wey dem charge am before.

Judge Tinuade Akomolafe-Wilson, wey do di judgement, talk say dem dismiss di remaining 15 charges.

Di full gist on top di three charges never comot but Mr Saraki don release statement wey talk say people go soon know how e be.

Di statement also talk say di Appeal Court judgement na 'victory' for di Senate president because of di 15 charges wey dem drop.