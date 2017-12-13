Image copyright Screengrab Image example Nigeria still dey face plenty Boko Haram attacks for northeast states like Borno

United Nations don warn say di market for opioid Tramadol don dey grow for West Africa.

One UN official say dem dey see di medicine for di pocket of suicide bombers.

UN's Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) talk say di amount dey dem seize don increase since 2013 from 300kg (660lb) to more than three tonnes a year.

For September, dem see three million tablets for inside box wey get UN logo for Niger Republic.

Image copyright AFP Image example Boko Haram don carry out plenty plenty bombings for Nigeria

Opioid dey popular with Islamist militants Boko Haram.

Tori people Guardian bin report say terrorist dem dey give small pickin before dem send dem make dem go do suicide bomb.

Dem bin seize 600,000 medicine for August for border between Nigeria and Cameroon.

Image copyright AFP Image example Boko Haram don use women and small pickin dem to carry bomb blow people

Pierre Lapaque, wey be person wey dey represent di UNODC for West and Central Africa, dey warn say make dem no allow di situation worse pass as e be because e go affect security for di world.

"Dem dey find Tramadol well-well for di pocket of suspect wey dem arrest for terrorism for Sahel region, or people wey be suicide bomber".

"Na who dey give Boko Haram and al-Qaeda fighters di tablets, even young pickin dem wey dey ready for suicide bombings?"

UNODC say na criminals dey bring dis drug from Asia and e don cause big health wahala for di region, especially for northern part of Mali and Niger.

One woman for northern Mali tell di agency say she dey see small pickin dem like 10 years old dey waka around "after dem take am".