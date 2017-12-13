Nigeria: 'Saraki fit waka free if...'

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria dia senate president Bukola Saraki get case to answer ontop say im declare false asset.

As di Court of Appeal for Nigeria cancel di ruling wey dem give wey bin favour Senate president Bukola Saraki ontop false asset declaration, human rights lawyer don draw ear give di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) say di politician fit waka free.

Libourous Oshoma tell BBC Pidgin say di anti-corruption commission must chook eye inside dia investigation and prosecution technique again.

Di Court of Appeal troway 15 out of di 18 corruption charges wey government charge Saraki on Tuesday .

Mr Oshoma say EFCC too dey rush go court without dotting dia I's and T's

"If you remember (former Delta state governor) Ibori case too, out of 173 charges dem no fit sustain one; court and EFCC no fit."

"Dis one too, out of 18 charges, di prosecution weak to di point say Saraki no even fit open defence for 15. So dem need to review dia technique again," na wetin Oshoma add put.

For di judgement wey di court of appeal give on top Saraki matter on Tuesday, dem say prosecution no provide enough evidence to support di 15 charges wey dem troway.

According to oga Oshoma, if Saraki defence strong well-well, na back to di matter and court fit just clear am.

"Di court never say Saraki dey guilty; court just say from evidence we dey before dem, Saraki need to come open defence on top charges 4,5 and 6."

Di lawyer add say EFCC need to stop dia rush-rush way, wey dey make dem run go court when dem never build strong case against di person dem wan prosecute.

Meanwhile, tori for local media be say Saraki fit go Supreme Court to challenge di three charges dem wey Court of Appeal say im must come answer.