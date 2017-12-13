Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Di Ooni Of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, na di most powerful traditional leader of di Yoruba people

Di old town of Ibadan for Oyo state, south west Nigeria, dey shake, as 21 junior kings wan remove Ibadan most senior king, Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I.

Di headache wey follow di Olubadan first start when Oyo state Governor Abiola Ajimobi promote 21 chiefs as kings for Ibadan.

Di 21 kings come join-bodi to try collect power from Olubadan but im no wan gree, so dem advice di governor to sack di first-class Ibadan king.

According to di The Nation newspaper, di real fight-fight wey dey add petrol to fire for Ibadan na between di governor and Olubadan wey no like diasef.

Image copyright Dan Kitwood Image example Yorubas na one ethnic group wey get strong tradition till today

Dem talk say na governor dey control di 21 kings to dey drag with Olubadan.

Olubadan don answer im rivals back say dem be ''jokers'' wey no get any power to remove am.

Di Director of Media and Public Affairs to Olubadan, Mr Adeola Oloko talk im own say: "I dey wonder how people wey go school and suppose know good thing from bad thing go dey do something wey no dey pure."

As things dey so, e don serious reach sotay Olubadan don carry Oyo state government go high court on top di matter.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Queen Elizabeth ll meet some Nigeria kings for Abuja in 2013

No chief don ever remove Olubadan before

Na for March 2016, na im Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, become di Olubadan of Ibadan.

Dis Olubadan, Oba Adetunji talk say: "no chief or high chief don ever give advice to government to remove Olubadan before and e no go happen for my own time."

Before-before for Yorubaland, people dey see Oba as person wey get power sotay im strong reach like five and six with di gods, but e no mean say im senior chiefs or senior priests no fit remove am from im royal stool, or pursue am comot, send am go exile.

As e be so, na Bashorun, one of im senior chief, go give am poison to drink or give am food wey get egg from parrot. Dis one mean say im time to dey siddon for di oba stool don finish.

Even though dis kain thing no dey happen again, tori people say with dis case, e be like government fit find reason wey make sense comot any oba.