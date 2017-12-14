Nigeria: Why government wan control NGOs?

Image copyright NASsing.org Image example Na di deputy leader for house of representative bring di bill matter to di table.

Public hearing wey Nigeria House of Representatives Committee on top non-governmental organisations and international development partners do for di NGO bill wey don dey cause serious argument.

People wey dem come from different NGOs, civil society organisations, religious leaders and plenty other people na im attend di hearing and most of dem talk say di Bill dey dangerous and make dem no put am for law.

Di name dem don give am na di Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) Bill.

BBC News Pidgin bin talk with Hon. Abdulazak Namdas wey dey represent Ganye/Jada/Toungo/Belwa Adamawa state for inside dii House, and e talk say di Bill na 'private member Bill' wey di deputy leader of di house Hon -Umar Buba introduce and no be say na di whole house bring am come.

Mr Namdas explain say Mr. Buba see say di lawmakers also need to put eye for NGO wey dey operate for inside di country, pack dem for register and also know how dem dey work, because of security matter inside di country.

E give example of money wey NGOs dey get from outside di country to do some kain project, and e go dey good for lawmakers to know whether di NGOs dey use di money for dat project.

Image copyright Facebook/Abdulrazak Namdas Image example Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas say nothing dey wrong to also check NGO.

Oga Namdas still talk about di allegation wey dey go round say some of dis NGOs sometimes no dey use di money wey dem receive take do di project dem collect di money for.

"Of course we know say some of dis NGOs dey do di right thing, but no be all of dem dey do wetin dey right. So e no dey bad for di parliament to monitor dem because e no go dey fair say money dey enter di country and lawmakers no know wetin dem dey do with di money."

House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, bin argue say if dem pass di Bill, e go check some of di NGOs wey dey operate without respect for di law.

How people don react on top di bill?

Since dem introduce dis Bill, civil society organisation don cry come out say na way wey di government wan use take cage dem to keep quiet.

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana talk say di Bill na di 'worst piece of legislation' for di history of Nigeria.

Recently, human rights organisation Amnesty International tell Nigerians make dem no gree for di passing of dis NGO Bill.

Skip Twitter post by @Mr_JAGs Bishop Kukah is talking well on the #NGOBill but escaping the question on pple who use it to siphon funds... — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) December 14, 2017

Skip Twitter post by @julietkego Please who exactly is supporting the #NGOBill?



The only folks seem to be the SENATORS who seek to pass it.



When an advocacy seems to be between Govt and the People (whom the same govt should represent/serve), it all seems so comical and sad!

We say NO to #NGOBill, SIMPLE...! — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) December 13, 2017

Skip Twitter post by @Anuel_benson Initially, I was in support of this obnoxious bill. But then I took some time to research about it and all that it portends. And just then, I couldn't help but be against it.



Nigerians must kick against this useless piece of legislation.

Say no to suppression!#NGOBill — Emmanuel AbaraBenson (@Anuel_benson) December 13, 2017

Di NGO Bill wan make Nigeria create new Federal Agency wey dem go call di NGO Regulatory Commission, to control how NGOs and civil society organisations dem dey work for di country.