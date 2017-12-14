Cameroon: Shoot-shoot for Mamfe region fit don injure school children
Mamfe town for south-west region of Cameroon dey quiet now after shoot-shoot bin happen dis morning for di area.
Di palava last for hours and e never dey clear who di shooters be but tori be say na between Cameroon officers dem and local people.
Tori ontop local media na say parents rush go school to carry dia children and bullet still touch some of di children.
Tension and fight-fight bin dey ground for di English-speaking region of Cameroon for months now; di people dia say government no dey treat dem well, and dem wan comot.
President Paul Biya don promise to maintain peace for di area, after four soldiers and two police men die for Manyu division.
Last week Nigeria talk say na like 28,000 Cameroonians don run enter di country.