Image copyright Jude Feranmi/Facebook Image example Jude Feranmi say to change things, di right people need to enter politics.

For Africa and even Nigeria e dey hard to see young people wey dey put head well-well inside politics; e even dey hard pass to see di ones wey go gree register for political party to contest and win election.

BBC Pidgin tori person Helen Oyibo talk to 26-year-old Jude Feranmi wey wan change dis trend for Nigeria.

Many Nigerians don dey talk about how young people need to dey replace people wey don too old, and no fit handle political work again.

E never too tey wey di 'Not too young to run campaign' make headline for Nigeria.

Mr Feranmi believe say dis one na true.

"Di present political class wey dey lead no go fit bring di new Nigeria, e no go work...dem get dia own different interest wey dey make dem no rhyme. I no believe say anything good go come out from dem."

Image copyright Jude Feranmi/Facebook Image example Im be 18 years when im really start di politics waka.

Mr Feranmi say im be 14 years when im papa call am after im secondary school tell am say im no be pickin again and say Gowon (Nigeria former leader) become Head of State before im marry.

Na so e hold dis one for hand, carry enter university, where im bin wan study Pharmacy but later change to Philosophy after four years because of im passion for change.

Mr Feranmi enter politics at di age of 18, and e even become student lawmaker for university.

Im decide to enter national politics after school and na at di age of 24 im become di National Youth Leader of KOWA political party.

Di co-founder of Foundi.ng talk say after im don volunteer with civil society organisations dem like Enough is Enough and BudgIT, im reason am say no be just to dey talk about how to change di country; "young people go need to come out, chook hand inside politics."

A lot of people dey talk say dem wan change di country, dem dey do things like to sponsor students go policy advocacy for Oxford, but e get to be more than dat. Na to dey involve for politics - na there we suppose start," na wetin Mr Feranmi talk.

"I wan make young people take di next step, join political party dem, to change things"