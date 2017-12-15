Swine flu: Medicine dey enter Ghana

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Big Swine flu epidemic bin happen for world for 2009

Ghana go collect di anti-viral medicine wey di World Health Organisation dey carry give dem on top Swine Flu palava wey affect school for Kumasi on Friday.

Di vaccine for di swine flu go follow join for Saturday 16 December.

Dis na according to statement wey di Ghana Education Service bring comot, after dem bin hold meeting with di Ministry of Health and di World Health Organization.

Di drug wey dem dey bring come na Tamiflu, and dem bin give am to plenty people when di Swine Flu bin affect, for 2009.

Dem suspect say na dis virus kill di four students wey die dis week, for Kumasi Academy.

Image copyright Ministry of Health in Ghana Image example Dis na di statement wey di Ministry of Health carry put outside, as di tori dey break.

Authorities don already give di students for di school and even workers there other medicines, and dem don clean di school, after dem find say Swine Flu bin dey.

As e be so, dem dey report say no new case dey ground.

BBC tori person Thomas Naadi say dem bin find di sickness after doctors do test for Nogochi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, and other research centres dem.

Di over 40 students wey catch di disease don collect treatment, and dem don discharge dem comot from hospital.

Ghana don already send health alert all over di country to dey warn people make dem open eye on top di matter, so dat dem go fit find di disease for bodi quick-quick.

For tori conference, WHO talk for 2009 say even as di pandemic dat time bin comot, dem dey expect say di H1N1 virus of Swine Flu go come back, and e fit still dey go round for some years to come.

BBC News Pidgin bin try contact di Ministry of Health and di Ghana Education Service but dem never answer back.