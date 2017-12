Image copyright FLORIAN PLAUCHEUR

Governors for Nigeria don approve di release of $1 billion to take fight Boko Haram for di country.

Di money go comot from inside di excess crude oil account wey government get.

Nigeria get $2.3 billion for inside di account wey be extra money wey government make from di crude oil wey dem sell for international market.

Edo governor, Godwin Obaseki, talk say governors dey happy with how di federal government dey fight militants so dem gree say make dem take di money fight di fight finish.

Nigeria go use di Super Tucano A-29 plane fight Boko Haram

Mr Obaseki also talk say dem go use di money buy equipment, train soldiers dem and use am arrange things well-well.

Na for inside di national economic council meeting dem approve di money.

But concern dey say corruption fit make most of di money miss.

Before, corruption enter how dem take buy weapons to fight Boko Haram and former national security adviser, Sambo Dasuki, get case after dem accuse am say im corner $2.1 billion wey dem suppose use buy weapons.