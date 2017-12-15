Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images Image example Many of di migrants dey for detention camp for Libya.

Na 364 Nigerian migrants don return from Libya between last night and early dis morning.

Dis new set of migrants land for Murtala Muhammed International Airport for Lagos.

Na di International Organization for Migration (IOM) and European Union (EU) help arrange dis latest one.

So far na like 3,000 Nigerians wey don return from Libya through di IOM support program.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, wey be di Public Relations Officer for National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) tell BBC Pidgin say "dem no know di exact number of Nigerians wey dey Libya for now but di embassy dey work with other agency dem to bring all di remaining migrants back to di country."

"Most of di people wey return go dia state, government don send officials to bring dem back and help dem start dia life again." Na so Farinloye talk.

Dem no support media player for your device "We don carry some go psychiatric hospital"

Im also talk say some of dem don get problems because of di suffer wey dem suffer for dia journey for Libya. Some get pychological problem wey go need help.

Government don carry di ones wey get serious case go psychiatric hospital and others don go university hospitals.

Mr Farinloye talk say e dey important to connect di migrants with dia family here for Nigeria because e go help dem recover quick-quick.