Wetin be dis Hijab palava for Twitter?

Picture of how di mata take dey trend for twitter.

Social media don catch fire again. No be #Endsars, #Nottooyoungtorun or #Metoo...na #Hijab dey shake Twitter now.

Wetin happen? Di whole thing start after one Instagram user, 'Savvy_ruqqy', start to dey hala say why dem no gree do 'call to bar' for one woman because she wear Hijab.

Na so plenty people carry di mata put for dia head.

Ok, so how dis Hijab mata take waka? Dem just do wetin dem dey call 'call to bar' for lawyers wey graduate for law school. Dis one mean say now, dem fit start to dey practice law for di country. So dis 'call to bar' dey important for any lawyer wey get plan to dey argue case for court.

Na Council of Legal Education(CLE) and Body of Benchers (BOB) dey arrange di ceremony.

So, as di tori be na, dem no gree do call to bar for one woman lawyer because she wear Hijab, come nack lawyer wig on top.

Meanwhile plenty people don dey talk dia mind on top di matter for twitter.

Being a muslim is actually a way of life. Its not separate from who i am. The hijab to a muslim lady is part of her cloth. Tell her to remove it and you might as well ask her to go naked. — Iya Wo! (@shuaiboloade) December 14, 2017

Deeper life members don't wear Trousers but they know they have to wear during their Nysc.. Do you see them bothering us with their faith? Why should Hijab be an exception. You know the constitution, you signed for it so what exactly is your problem? — 🔎Mirror🔍 (@Ink_her) December 14, 2017

I was there and others who wore hijab took it off when it was time for the ceremony. She has been studying law for six years she ought to know this isn't part of their attire. Some of the benchers were Muslims but none wore any of such https://t.co/LyAtjHeZap — Proudly Edo (@Eweha_A) December 14, 2017

If you cannot obey the Law, you're not fit to practise Law.



I commend the action taken against the lady that wore hijab, the institution already has a dress code, you can't come and impose your ideology on them.



She should drink water on her L



PS: I'm a Muslim too😎😎 — Your Worst Behavior (@callme_hod) December 14, 2017

Would they have allowed a Reverend sister wear her veil yesterday? No. Would they have allowed a Yemoja worshipper wear her regalia? No. So why must they give special consideration for a muslim to wear her hijab? — Tomide (@MrTomide) December 14, 2017

What could have been the reason why the Muslim girl didn't take off her hijab when other Muslims did?

Was it due to Pride, or Stubbornness or Foolishness or What?? — GREAT GRACIOUS (@GreatGracious) December 15, 2017

This Hijab issue is so hilarious!



Your WCW spent 5 years in the University studying THE LAW, spent an extra year at the LAW SCHOOL to know THE LAW.



Then on the D day, she decided to break THE LAW?



She played herself.

Give to Caesar what is Caesar's. — 9jaWitches 🧙‍♀️🇳🇬 (@badgalmaddie_) December 15, 2017

Director-General of di Nigerian law school, Dr. Olanrewaju Onadeko, tell BBC Pidgin say im too just hear di Hijab mata and never get di full report.

Im say di small di small informate wey im get be say no be for inside di hall where di 'call to bar' ceremony dey take place na im dem send di lady comot.

"All dis happen for outside di hall where dem dey check people wey wan enter. I no dey there because I don already enter inside di hall dat time."

"I still dey expect full report concerning wetin happen."

Other lawyers don chook mouth for di mata.

Barrister Chijioke Agi say everyone suppose dress well with di wig and gown.

"E no get any law wey dey ground but na di requirement wey CLE put down for everybody to follow.

"Di Body of Benchers (BOB) wey dey sponsor 'call to bar' ceremony support di requirement from CLE. So if anybody no follow dis rule or practice, dem go say di person no fit to join Nigerian bar.

Barrister Nwadiogu Bernard say call to bar na priviledge no be right.

Another lawyer, Nwadiogu Bernard, say e get wetin dem dey call di 'unwritten laws of di legal profession.'

E say: "To dey among those wey dem call to di Nigerian bar or begin practice as a lawyer na privilege; no be right.

"So one need to obey every regulation wey di CLE or BOB agree on top before dem go fit call am to bar. If not dem go say dat person no dey fit for character even though di person bin dey fit im don pass di bar exam."