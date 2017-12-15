Ghana: Report say 35% of malaria drugs na low standard

Image copyright Pixabay Image example Di talk-talk person for Ghana ministry of health, Robert Cudjoe, say no be only malaria medicines dem get dis palava.

One new research about malaria medicine inside Ghana say thirty-five percent of malaria drugs wey dey market na low quality.

Dis na according to research from Prof. Seth Owusu-Agyei, di director Institute of Health Research inside University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

About 254 Artemisinin-based malaria drugs wey dem select from di country na im dem test, and di result be say over one-third of dis malaria drugs na im dey substandard, while 9 per cent of dem don pass di expiry date.

Prof. Owusu-Agyei say: "dis one mean say di health of plenty Ghanaians wey dey take di drugs, dey for risk."

Image copyright Pixabay Image example Fake or low quality medicine fit lead to another sickness, and even death.

BBC Pidgin talk with di public relations officer for Ghana Ministry of Health, Robert Cudjoe.

E say no be only malaria drugs get dis palava for Ghana; other drugs dey like dis because dem dey fit pass different country borders wey dey too easy to enter.

Mr Cudjoe say because of di way wen dis drugs dey enter di country, di Ghana Standard Authority(GSA) don join bodi with di Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) dey work hard to check any drug wey dey come, and from time to time dem dey remove and destroy some drugs wey don expire from di shops dem.

E add mouth say e never tay wey di government don help buy good equipment wey go help di GSA and FDA test all dis drugs and if dem find out say na low quality di drugs be, dem go quick destroy am.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na through di testing of person blood, na im doctor go fit know if im get malaria.

For November, di World Health Organization(WHO) release one research wey say one out of ten medical products wey dey low and middle-income countries na either low quality or dem fake.

Dis one mean say people dey take medicines wey no fit treat or prevent disease, and dis no be only waste of money for those wey dey buy di drugs, but e also fit cause serious sickness or lead to death.