Wetin dey shock many people be say di exam wey di teachers fail na for primary school pickin dem

Di plan by di Kaduna State government for Nigeria to sack 20,000 teachers don get small k-leg.

Di Kaduna division of di National Industrial Court no allow am happen.

You fit don hear say di state government bin dey plan to remove di teachers dem after dem no pass one test wey dem arrange for dem for June 2017.

Wetin shock people pass na say di test suppose be for primary school pickin dem.

Wen di teacher dem hear say di government wan do dem gobe, na im dem enter court to seek wetin dem dey call 'interlocutory injunction,' as dem dey use dat one make government no fit tell dem to comot at all.

Even di local chapter of di Nigeria Union of Teacher (NUT) join mouth say make di Kaduna government no try sack anybody.

Di government plan be say after dem sack di teacher dem comot, dem go come recruit fresh teacher make dem come work.

Wetin go happen?

Some question dey people mind like, where dem wan come get new teacher? Even if new teacher show, e sure say dem no go fail di exam too?

Di lawyer wey dey help di teacher dem, Mr Samuel Atum bin tell tori people say im dey happy.

Atum talk say: "I get mind say di government go follow wetin di court order. Dis na democracy."

Di matter never finish as everybody, Kaduna government plus di teacher dem go wait till next year wen di case go resume for 6 February.