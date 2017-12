Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Jacob Zuma don dey in power for South Africa since 2009

Every time dem go talk say 'we go change am,' but e never happen.

Today, December 16, dem go try again.

No think too far, na di party wey dey power for South Africa, African National Congress (ANC) dey arrange demself to select new oga wey go dey in charge after President Jacob Zuma comot.

Di people wey contest di position na deputy president, Cyril Ramaphosa, and former cabinet minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, wey be President Zuma former wife.

But even as things be, di tori fit change for ANC.

Argument upon argument, blow, slap, law matter don enter all di drama as dem dey find who go takeover.

Even if dem find person wey go replace Mr Zuma, im fit dey for office till 2019 wen dem go do national elections.

But di winner also get chance to become president of South Africa as ANC be very strong party.

Mr Zuma wey dey face plenty corruption matter don beg people say make dem do peace and accept anybody wey win.

Tori be say no matter who win, e still dey possible say di person wey lose go still vex.