Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images Image example Leaders from West Africa dey do ECOWAS summit every year make dem use am to talk matter wey dey affect di region

E get one Swahili proverb where dem dey say: "unity na power, division na weakness."

Na dis one people go dey watch, as West African head of state go start dia meeting for Abuja, Nigeria, on Saturday as dem dey do dia yearly Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) summit.

Part of di things wey dem suppose talk na economy matter, politics and security palava wey dey affect di countries dem for di region.

Dis ECOWAS summit dey happen as West Africa dey get plenty palava - Boko Haram wey dey give country like Nigeria, Niger, Mali headache and now migrant matter wey don put Libya for world people mouth.

But one thing wey dem no go talk na di plan for Morocco to join di group as dem bin plan for di last meeting, say dem go table dat matter.

Dem don shift di Morocco membership matter till next year 2018.

Morocco matter get as e be because of di case of Western Sahara.

But even as dem no go talk di country matter well-well, some people from dia go show face, tori be say Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz and Tunisia president Beji Caid Essebsi suppose be special guest.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari go do welcome address and Chairman of di African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, also suppose talk.