Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Image example Nigeria Army say dem dey train dia cadet for strict and discipline environment.

E don tey we people dey wonder, where Fulani herdsmen dey take get military uniform wey dem dey use attack people sometimes.

Di fear be say e fit be from some cadet wey dey for Nigeria Defence Academy. Dat na why di Academy say dem dey chook eye for di mata.

Recently some Nigerian people complain on top twitter say dem don see some cadet dodge enter town for Kaduna, North West Nigeria.

Dem notice say di cadets dey leave dia uniform and other property for di hand of Fulani herdsmen for many-many days.

Skip Twitter post by @HQNigerianArmy The Nigerian Defence Academy genuinely appreciates the vigilance and forthrightness of the writer of the article and wish to assure the writer and other well-meaning Nigerians that the Academy authority have duly noted his observations and a full scale investigation is underway — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) December 14, 2017

Academy PRO Major Musa Yahaya, tell BBC Pidgin say, di tori dey "dey strange to di academy." He say dat na why dem wan chook eye inside mata.

Dia worry be say, di Fulani people fit use di uniform go do wetin dem no suppose do.

Military training for cadet na serious business and di training suppose dey strict.