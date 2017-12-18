Migrants Day: 'We no dey pluck money for oversea'

Dem no support media player for your device World Migrants Day: 'I miss di noise for home'

Di United Nations International Migrants Day dey always hold on December 18 to recognize di efforts, contributions, and di rights of migrants all over di world.

Anybodi wey travel from in country go another place for oversea na im be migrant.

Two migrants wey dey UK and US say dem dey miss home, but dem still happy as dem waka go abroad.

Ezinne Harris, wey be Fitness Trainer for Texas, US tell BBC News Pidgin say wetin she miss well-well as she migrate go oversea na her family, and di food.

I remember when I dey Nigeria, when I dey small, my Mama go cook fresh food; I go tell her say I no wan eat. But now I dey miss those things so make una no dey carry we food dey play.

As for Dr Wilson Orhiunu wey be General Practitioner with Virgin Care, Birmingham UK: "wetin I dey miss for home na di spontaneous action. Noise everywhere...you dey road, everybodi horn dey blast."

Dr Orhiunu say "di best thing na coming from Nigeria to England and passing di professional exam, e sweet my belle well-well."

Image example Ezinne Harris and Dr Wilson Orhiunu say e better make people wey wan travel do so with clean hand

'No dey let people tell you say you go pluck money for backyard'

Mrs Harris say e go better make African migrants no dey do follow-follow if dem travel, or listen to people wey dey make am be like person fit pluck money quick-quick for backyard.

"America system no dey play. No try corner way. Dem go catch you. When you travel, try to go school, read book. If you listen well, you go get better news."

Dr Wilson say e good too make migrants contribute something to any country wey dem find diasef.

"I dey do charity work, and anybodi wey wan come abroad, di advise I go get na say make e dey legal. Dat waka, Libya, dey go across Mediterranean (sea) dey hustle, e dey break bodi. Ba so-so stories dat touch dey enter."

E add say "those wey get di power, instead make you spend all your power dey waka everywhere for Europe, you fit dey house, start one business. Di thing go do well."

Libya: EU hand no clean for migrant wahala - Amnesty International

United Nations sef dey chook hand

Big-big ogas and madam dem for UN sef don give message on top dis Migrants Day.

UN Special Representative for International Migration, Louise Arbour, say even though some people believe say migrants dey enter countries to "steal" local jobs, or begin use di social benefits and services anyhow, dis no be wetin dey happen for ground.

Ms Arbour say migrants dey bring plenty-plenty benefits to di country wey dem travel go, and also dia homeland.

UN Radio stilll report say international community dey try join-bodi to make agreement wey go help people dey safe and regular migration, and countries for world fit begin sign am next year.