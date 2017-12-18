Image example Olamide Shut down Lagos Mainland even as people dey beef am

Nigerian rapper, Olamide dey everybodi mouth, as im hold di fourth edition of im Olamide Live in Concert show for di Teslim Balogun Stadium inside Surulere, Lagos.

E go be di first time wey di musician go do dat kain thing; another thing wey make people happy na as e bring di price for im ticket down well-well.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Tiwa Savage na one of di artists wey perform for di Olamide Live In Concert

Dis na on top say e do di concert for where Nigerians and Lagosians dey call Mainland,

Na so Olamide come dey trend on top social media.

But no be only better things people talk for im performance on Sunday.

Dis person say people no carry dia real phone go ontop fear say e go lost, or person go tiff am.

Dis person dey compare di concert with di Experience gospel music event. Im say na di Experience of secular music.

Many people carry hand hail Olamide on top di heavy security wey bin dey for di concert and di fact say free drinks and food sef dey ground.

But even as people comot to say di show no do well, na so das praise Olamide well-well.