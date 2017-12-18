Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Nana Akufo-Addo say e bin no like di idea on top say e go scatter wetin di par

Ghana ruling party, National Patrotic Party (NPP) don comot one proposal wey bin dey cause palava - say anybodi wey be citizen of two countries no fit contest election through di party.

Di matter bin dey trend on top social media, even as President Akufo-Addo bin comot talk say possibility dey say dem no go gree for di law.

According to di President, "di proposal to change di law book for di party so dat e no go possible for dual citizens make dem hold office for di party or contest for election go spoil di branches of di party abroad."

Di lawmakers wey carry di Bill come front say dem bin wan join wetin Ghana constitution dey talk and di law book for dia party.

Ghana constitution get 1992 law wey no allow people wey get dual citizenship enter public office.

No be only di President talk say e no like di idea. Di founder of one of di party think-tank, Danquah, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko bin post on top im social media say e no think say dem go allow di law pass, as e no make sense.

BBC tori person for Ghana, Favour Nunoo talk say di NPP members wey dey outside Ghana feel say wetin dem contribute, dem money and time wey dem put for inside di election for 2016 make dem qualify to hold office for di party.

Dis na as di ruling NPP bin dey hold dem Extraordinary Delegates' Conference for Baba Yara Sports Stadium for Kumasi on Sunday.

No be di only matter wey dey ground; di congress don also troway proposal say na who dey run for president for di party na im go be leader for di party.

President Akufo-Addo say e no want dat one at all as dat no dey di party as one of "dia traditions".

Im add say, make di party learn lesson from wetin happen to di opposition, National Democratic Congress, as na fight-fight make dem, di NPP fit win 2016 elections.