Ghanaians for abroad no need come house to vote

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di Ghanaians abroad dey complain say dem no fit vote for government for dia country

Di journey to allow Ghanaians wey dey oversea to vote don begin.

Di Electoral Commission through dem talk-talk person, Eric Kofi Dzakpasu, don tell BBC News Pidgin say dem go start di process to put for action di Representation of the People Amendment Act (ROPAA) wey dey di constitution.

Im come say di only thing wey remain na make government and political parties join hand to make am work.

Dis na after Human Rights Court on Monday give di Electoral Commission (EC) twelve months to do action on top di ROPAA, wey suppose give Ghanaians wey dey outside Ghana di right to register and vote.

Na Justice Anthony K. Yeboah give di go-ahead say make dis kain thing happen for di country and e go allow people for outside di country to vote for di 2020 elections.

Dis one go end di eleven-year issue wey don dey do Ghanaians wey dey abroad since dem introduce di ROPAA law come for 2006.

As di court give di judgement, dem talk say di EC bin no give better reason wey dem never act for di law.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example All di people for oversea don dey talk say dem wan vote for election, as na dia right as citizens.

Even as di opposition National Democratic Party talk say e better make dem use di money wey dem go use fund dat one, for another thing.

But Mr Dzakpasu, talk say "once court come inside, we government sef go dey behind di thing, when e come reach for money matters, we go find ways of supporting and making am successful."

As di case bin start, di EC bin dey try prove say to vote no be human right as di people wey carry dem go court dey talk, and dem go implement di ROPAA law, so make nobodi force dem.

Di people wey sue dem na members of one non-governmental organisation wey dem dey call Progressive Alliance Movement.

Dem be Kofi A. Boateng, Nellie Kemevor, Obed Danquah, Christiana Sillim and Agyenim Boateng, and all of dem dey for di United States of America.

One of di people wey file di suit talk say di amount of money wey Ghana dey make from im citizens abroad, if di money stop, fit shut down Ghana economy.