Image copyright Reuters/AFP Image example Plenty fight fight dey happen inside ANC ontop who go be di next leader.

Eyes dey chook for South Africa, as di ruling party African National Congress don dey vote for who go take over from President Jacob Zuma, di party leader.

Di race na between Cyril Ramaphosa and former African Union oga, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Di new leader go represent di party for di country presidential election for 2019.

Di ANC na di party wey don dey in power since di country do dia first democratic election more than 20 years ago, but things no dey di same again.

For 2008 na like 60 people die, while for 2015, e reach five people wey die and many business destroy for serious xenophobic attack against black migrants for di country.

Because of dis one, di ANC election wey dey happen so dey of interest to not only South African people but anybody and country wey get anything to do with South Africa especially migrants dem.

Who go favour migrants?

Professor Loren Landau, Director of di African Center for migration and Society for Wits University South Africa tell BBC News Pidgin say although none of di two candidates dem don open mouth talk about migration well-well, some things wey dey ground fit tell how things go be.

"When Zuma be AU oga, she propose African passport, but now she dey run ontop ANC which if na anything to go by mean say dem go lock up more ontop migrants matter."

"As business man wey understand business matter, Ramaphosa dey more likely to promote Pan-African all inclusive agenda, although if we look how things dey as per politics, none of dem go take hand push open border as dia priority."

Professor Landau say even if Ramaphosa go promote migration based on say im understand how e go create business, im must waka small-small.

"Di last thing wey South Africans wan see na more foreigners for dia country, even if say e go promote business. Dem go protest and if government no respond, dem go take law into dia hands," na wetin Professor Landau talk.

Senior Special assistant to Nigeria president on foreign relations and diaspora affairs Abike Dabire tell BBC News Pidgin say South Africa police don kill like 116 Nigerians for di last two years.

Image copyright MARCO LONGARI/AFP/Getty Images Image example Xenophobic attck for South Africa for 2015 kill like five people

Dis election dey come for very crucial time wey many things don dey wrong with di former Nelson Mandela party and di country sef.

President Zuma dey battle with corruption allegations, unemployment dey up while di economy no dey as e be before.

On top dat one na di issue of migrants for di country.