Image copyright AFP Image example Mr Ramaphosa na di current vice president for South Africa

Africa National Congress (ANC) di ruling party for South Africa, don elect Cyril Ramaphosa to replace President Jacob Zuma as dia new leader.

Vice President of di Republic of South Africa Ramaphosa defeat former cabinet minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, wey be Mr Zuma former wife, after long voting wey enter 2 days.

Mr Ramaphosa beat Ms Dlamini-Zuma by 2440 votes to 2261, according to wetin one ANC spokesperson announce.

Plenty party members begin celebrate as dem announce dia new leader.

Mr Ramaphosa dey strong position to become president when election come for 2019.

South African Rand don gain power by about 3% since when tori begin go around say Ramaphosa fit be winner of di election.