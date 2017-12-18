Image copyright Meriam Jane/Facebook

One Nigerian singer don make Romanians fall in love with am.

Meriam Jane Ndubuisi surprise people after she reach di final of 'The Voice' song contest wey dem do for capital Bucharest.

She for become di first African sef wey go win contest for Romania but she come second.

Level change for am for di competition when last week, she scattter di judges dem head with di way she take perform her songs.

One of di judges para so tay im tear im buzzer comot for im chair.

Na Reggio Calabria for Italy dem born Ndubuisi but her parents come from Edo state, Nigeria.

She enter Romania for di first time dis February because of di competition.

Dat na when she come dey learn dia language, come use am sing three songs.

Ndubuisi talk say she watch plenty Romanian programs for TV and come see say different kain music don dey do well for di country. Dem also like music well-well.

She go perform for one Christmas show for Romania dis December.