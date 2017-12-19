Miss Ghana contest don bring palava

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis na Miss Ghana Rebecca Asamoah as dem crown her Miss Africa 2016 for South Africa - she no dey connected with di palava wey dey happen

Miss Ghana or Miss Shashie? Dis na wetin many Ghanaians dey talk for social media, after former pageant winners accuse di organisers sey she link dem give 'choppers.'

Na dey Exclusive Events CEO Inna Marian Patty di palava dey ein top, because three Miss Ghana Winners sey she try push dem subtly make dem do shashie for sponsorship.Di matter be some way, and some no fit believe am as, Inna Patty be fine girl wey Ghanaians dey respect am sekof she come save di Miss Ghana Brand at di time wey ei almost collapse.

But dis latest revelation from Miss Ghana 2010 Stephanie Karikari, 2013 winner Nana Akua Baafi den 2015 winner Antoinette Delali Kemavor still add to others wey accuse Inna of poor leadership qualities sekof dem claim sey she no dey get along well with di beauty queens.Antoinette Delali Kemavor also sey di Exclusive Events CEO wey dey manage the Miss Ghana pageant book meetings plus sponsors make she attend around time like 11pm. She claim say she make tired den decide say she want lef go house, when Inna Mariam Patty talk am sey the sponsor fika sey she go stay overnight. So make she stay di man ein house do what? Why, ei be sey dem want do all night over contract signing? Dis be the question people dey ask.

Then Stephanie Karikari claim sey Inna abuse am verbally den emotionally sekof ei talk am sey she no fine koraa, so ei refuse put ein face on bill board alongside Miss World.

One clear fact be sey dem all too reveal say Inna Mariam Patty never talk dem directly sey make dem chop demma body for sponsorship. So all dis be defamation on Inna Mariam Patty? BBC Pidgin try reach Inna Mariam Patty for ein side of the story but she no respond both on phone den text.

