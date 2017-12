Image copyright Annkio Briggs Image example Niger Delta activists like Ann-Kio Briggs want make di region dey in charge of dia oil.

Nigeria government plan to use $1bn to fight Boko Haram dey vex some leaders for di oil-rich Niger Delta region.

Niger Delta activist Ann-Kio Briggs tell BBC News Pidgin tori person Helen Oyibo say how government go still need dat kain money to fight di same terrorist group wey dem say dem don "technically defeat."

Meanwhile, Ayodele Fayose wey be governor of south western Ekiti state tell tori people say di money na wetin dem wan keep to help President Muhammadu Buhari win election for 2019.

Then Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike own be say wetin good for di North dey good also for di Niger Delta region, wey also need dat kain money to solve environment and security challenges dem too.

Ms Briggs add mouth say "$1bn sef no go reach solve di matter for ground for di Niger Delta region. Federal government just like to dey find Niger Delta trouble. To clean up Niger Delta environment go pass dat $1bn."

"Dis na why me personally dey agitate for resource ownership, management and control, so we go dey pay federal government tax," na wetin she talk.

Nigeria government say dis $1bn go help dem finish terrorist group Boko Haram

Ms Briggs say for Nigeria to experience di change wey get to happen fast, di country need to think about new constitution, because di 1999 own no go work.

"Di 2014 national conference report dey even though dem no dey interested in am. I dey advice make dem look am again because e touch plenty issues like IPOB agitation plus Niger Delta own sef."