Image copyright Alpha/istock Image example When 'surge' dey show on top Uber or Taxify, e mean say di transport money go dey high pass a se dey usually be

For plenty young people for Nigeria, private taxi companies dem like Uber and Taxify na one of di main ways dem dey use waka town pass.

But since dis month of December now, na so-so complain dey people mouth because of di latest 'surge' wey dey show on top dis two taxi apps if dem try book ride.

If person wan enter Uber or Taxify and 'surge' dey show on top di app, e mean say di transport money wey di person go pay go high pass as e suppose be.

Di talk-talk people of Uber and Taxify explain say wetin dey cause am na high demand for motor for di area wey di rider dey request di ride.

Dat one mean say if plenty people dey try request ride for di same area for di same time, na dat time surge fit dey. Dis surge dey help make sure say drivers no waste time to come pick di rider wey no ready.

But dis one no sweet di belle of Lagos people wey get places wey dem wan waka go. Some of dem enter social media to talk as e dey pain dem.

Some no believe say na high demand dey cause di surge; dem say na because drivers dey quick show, even though say surge dey.

Ikechukwu wey be Uber driver tell BBC Pidgin say e dey happy, as di surge go pay di drivers well.

"Na di Christmas season dey cause am. People go wan move around well-well and Uber also wan use dis one take do dia drivers well, as plenty of dem don dey complain about di 40% slash wey Uber do."

"If surge dey, di ride fee go high and e go ginger drivers to wan work more", na wetin Ikechukwu talk.