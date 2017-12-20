Image copyright Joseph Opoku Gakpo

Government business for Ghana parliament dey mess inside as kubolor MPs dey affect passage of bills den stuff, dis be findings wey dey inside Odekro report.

Dis na research group wey dey look inside wetin parliament dey do.

On Wednesday 25 November, 2015 dem postpone parliamentary debate on 2016 budget as dey not fit reach quorum sekof chao MPs make absent.

Kubolor for Ghana dey mean student wey be truant, e no like go class sekof e want do im personal thing outside school. Findings from Odekro report show sey Ghana's legislature dey suffer similar challenge as 85 MPs absent demma body without written permission from Speaker of Parliament.

Where your MP dey?

Out of di total kubolor MPs, 39 of dem absent demma body for fifteen days continues which dey in breach of Ghana's 1992 Constitution.

Another interesting fact be say 18 of the absentees be ministers. Some of dem include Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Health Minister Kweku Agyemang-Manu, Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Education Minister Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh dey inside, Works & Housing Minister Samuel Atta Akyea name dey among, also Joe Ghartey Railways Development Minister dey among, plus some others.

People dey react on Twitter over di matter.

Meanwhile, 5 opposition MPs who no get any extra job do like minister also absent demma body from parliament for over 15 days without written permission . Some Ghanaians bore say why dem dey chop tax payers' money but dem no want work by representing demma constituents.

But some of the MPs wey double as ministers like Samuel Atta Akyea make strong argument say sometimes dem dey parliament but no dey the floor sekof dem get committee meetings, other times too dem for go cabinet meetings so dem no fit dey parliament.

Di research group Odekro dey use social media get Ghanaians make dem find out where demma MPs dey.

According to Odekro, this kubolor attitude of MPs the affect quality of representation during debates den overall government business. Dem dey demand say make speaker of parliament punish di absentees who dey breach Article 97(1)(c) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.