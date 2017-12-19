Image copyright Reuters

Police for Ghana don arrest three suspects wey catch one girl rape am while dem video demma body for Bantama, wey dey Ashanti Region.

Ashanti police say dem arrest three suspects while four of them dey at large, but police dey on demma tails.

Di girl dey do psychological counselling for Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after wetin happen.

ASP Juliana Obeng say despite wetin happen, di girl dey fine now. Meanwhile, di three teenagers wey police arrest dey help police do investigation.

Ghanaians bore rough

Chao Ghanaians bore for Facebook den other social media platforms like Whatsapp over di bad thing. For di video inside you go see say di one boy zook di lady for di bed top while im paddies dey take turn rape di girl.

Dem dey laugh, dey tease di teenage girl as dem dey abuse am for inside room. Di girl try resist but dem overpower am for di bed top.

Police still dey find di remaining four suspects.

Di police don give serious warning sey people wey dey circulate di videos for Facebook den other social media platforms for stop else di law go deal plus dem too.