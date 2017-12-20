Image copyright AFP Image example Di local council chairmen wey dey sue Nigeria come from Ekiti State, and dis dia governor Ayodele Fayose dey among those wey no dey keep quiet about President Muhammadu Buhari government.

Ekiti state government for south west Nigeria don tell BBC News Pidgin say dem wan collect dia own inside di $1 billion dollars wey other governments sign from di Excess Crude Account to fight Boko Haram and other security matter.

Talk-talk person for di state government Idowu Adelusi tell BBC tori person Helen Oyibo say dem no get hand inside di decision for federal government to use dat money.

Im say: "dat $1 billion na about N359bn wey be about one month allocation for di 36 states. Dem wan use am fight Boko Haram, when hunger dey di land. Our stand be say make dem give us our share, we don file suit for court to collect am."

Oga Adelusi also respond to tori say federal government do about turn, change mouth say no be only Boko Haram dem wan use di money fight but na to make every corner for Nigeria dey safe.

"Dat one na politics, na after governor Ayodele Fayose come out wash hand comot di matter na im Vice-President come out talk dat one."

"We still dey insist; we get right to insist say we want our money. We get many things to use dis money do like feed our people," na wetin im talk.

Meanwhile, Chairmen of di 16 Local Government Areas for south western Ekiti State, Nigeria don also sue di country and her 36 governors ontop di mata.

Local media say di chairmen name di Attorney General of di Federation inside di case, and dia lawyer wey be Ola Olanipekun, don already carry matter go di Federal High Court, Abuja.

Palava don dey ground well-well as soon as tori comot say federal government wan use $1bn fight insurgency for di north west, where terrorist group Boko Haram don kill people, destroy villages and towns finish.

Na Niger-Delta leaders first open mouth say di government dey do as if other places for di country no get dia own problems sef.

Now, di chairmen don join di matter, and dia governor, Ayodele Fayose say di federal government must talk how dem wan even spend dis money, because "Ekiti (State) want dia share."

Wetin dem want for dis case?

Ekiti leaders dey court dey find order wey go stop di federal government and di governors of di 36 states from sharing or even give carry-go to others to share dis $1bn from di Excess Crude Account.

Dem say even though dis decision don dey ground since 15 December 2017, any permission no dey legal unless na di Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission join hand say true-true, dis money suppose enter government hand.

Even though Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo don tell tori people say di cash na for "all security challenges wey all di states dey experience," di Ekiti leaders do like say dat one no concern dem.

"Na di duty for law for the federal goverment of Nigeria to make di country safe, and every money for dat kain thing must come from only di Federation Account," na wetin dia lawsuit talk.