Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo as ei dey leave 10 Downing Street for central London November 20, 2017, after ei meet Britain Prime Minister Theresa May

Di most expensive seat for di whole world dey Ghana, ei dey cost USD 100,000 to seat near Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Accusations comot say Trade Ministry dey charge expatriate businessmen between $15,000 - $100,000 make dem get seat near di President.

Deputy Trade Minister Carlos Ahenkorah admit sey some people pay dis kind money to seat next to di President but di money no come Trade Ministry, instead ei go Millennium Excellence Foundation who dey organise demma Millennium Excellence Awards.

President Akufo-Addo dey demand answers

President Akufo-Addo bore over di matter as ei direct ein Trade Minister Alan Kyeremanteng make ei explain by close of day how accusations from minority members of parliament emerge say dem collect dis amount without eim knowledge.

Director of Communications at the Flagstaff House, Eugene Arhin come reveal sey Preisdent Akufo-Addo no get any idea say people dey pay chaw money make expatriate businessmen book seat by ein table.

President of Senegal Macky Sall, President of Guinea Alpha Conde and former President of Tanzania Jakaya Kikwete for G8 Open for Growth - Trade, Tax and Transparency conference at under, plus people wey get seat close to dem. Dem no dey part of dis matter dis pic na for illustration

Minority dey call for probe into di matter

National Democratic Congress member of parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, make strong argument say "we be clear for our minds say dis be corruption. Corruption be sey one dey use public office for private gains...which dey mean sey people dey pay between $15,000 - $100,000 make dem get table next to Ghana President event under.

Minority MPs for parliament dey call for probe into dis matter wey dey involve corruption den conflict of interest.