Nigeria: FESTAC link bridge fit collapse - Government

"Journey wey suppose take ordinary five minutes don turn to long thing."

Dis na wetin one motorist tell BBC Pidgin as im tanda for inside go-slow for Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos State, Nigeria.

Image example Plenty people hook for go-slow as di road don become 'one-way'.

Na di State government decide say, because of di serious fire wey happen last week wey one fuel tanker fall comot for bridge come catch fire, come burn di bridge, e no too safe for people again.

E pass 20 cars wey burn and other properties dem for di fire wey di tanker cause.

Di Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) say dem close di bridge to save lives and property of drivers and people for di area as di fire really damage di bridge sotay, e no dey safe again for motor to drive on top am.

Image example Di fuel tanker, wey diesel full inside, somersault comot di bridge as e dey try climb am

Image example Property and plenty business wey fit reach millions of Naira na im spoil for di fire

General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olawale Musa, come beg say make people dey patient as dem wan repair di bridge and dem go try finish di work quick quick.

Mr Musa talk say na experts tell dem say di bridge don weak and dem no think say, as dem close di bridge so, e go cause go-slow or affect anything.

But ordinary people wey dey use di road say plenty traffic jam don land for di road because of say dem close di bridge.

Image example Okada wey carry passenger dey still pass di block wey dem take block di bridge

BBC Pidgin tori people sef carry dia own leg waka go use dia own eyes see wetin dey happen. And wetin dem see be say plenty cars dey for inside go-slow.

Mr Musa say dem don send plenty LASTMA people go di area to help control traffic so dat people no go suffer too much.