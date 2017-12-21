Ghanaians bore $100,000 'gold' seat agbadza explanations

Image copyright JOSEPH OPOKU GAKPO Image example Speaker for Parliament for Ghana Professor Mike Oquaye dey talk plus MPs for Parliament

Minority Members of Parliament for Ghana dey call for parliamentary probe into di agbadza explanations surrounding $100,000 charge make expatriate businessmen book seat next to President Akufo-Addo.

Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak talk for interview plus BBC Pidgin say parliament for set up committee probe di matter sekof di agbadza explanations, wey mean say demma dance no dey go front and back.

So di contradictory accounts or as we go put am, agbadza explanations wey Trade Ministry den Millennium Excellence Foundation dey give go fit be investigated.

Tooli accounts or fact?

One interesting development wey comot from dis brouhaha be sey Ashie Morton, CEO for Millennium Excellence Awards talk sey dem no collect any money, but tori wey dey hear for Ghana be say Deputy Trade Minister Carlos Ahenkorah don talk sey although dem collect money, all go Millennium Excellence Foundation demma der.

Image copyright EKOW SKARE ANNAN Image example Entrance wey dey lead to di chamber for Ghana Parliament House

So who dey talk true for dis matter inside? Dem collect money or no collect money? Ghanaians dey talk sey be like tooli accounts dem dey give.

Minority start mention evidence of payments

Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, talk BBC Pidgin sey dem get evidence support claims wey dem make, ei talk say "we get evidence of people wey pay money for room 308 for the Trade Ministry den some of di accounts wey dem deposit di money".

Be like government dey lose face sekof most Ghanaians make interested dis issue as chaw questions dey unanswered.

President Akufo-Addo ein major campaign promise be sey ei go deal with corruption falaaaa wey ei emphasize dis year again sey every corruption allegation go be investigated.

For now check like most Ghanaians dey watch be how di President go treat dis $100,000 saga wey no good give di image of ein government.