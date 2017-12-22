Nigeria: Why $1billion fund dey cause palava?

Image copyright AFP Image example Nigeria Senate President Bukola Saraki just beg im fellow lawmakers make dem wait till next year to debate dis $1bn Boko Haram fund

Nigeria Senate President Bukola Saraki say government no go spend di $1bn from di Excess Crude Account (ECA) to fight Boko Haram, until di Senate reason everything wey dey involved.

"Our party no dey do things anyhow. We no go spend money wey no follow due process. I dey assure na say dem no go spend di money until we come back to debate am…"

Dis na wetin Oga Saraki dey tell im mates for di Upper House, as many of dem want debate di matter - some dey vex say why di federal government go pack all dat kain money inside northeast matter alone?

Di Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki na im bin announce di decision of National Economic Council to spend $1 bn from the ECA to take stop di terrorist group for northeast region.

But why dis matter dey cause palava?

Human rights lawyer Libourous Oshoma tell BBC Pidgin say: "because of hunger and wahala wey dey di country, government need to dey open wen e get to do with public funds."

"For government way say dem don technically defeat Boko Haram, to borrow $1bn to fight di same Boko Haram almost a year to election e get as e be."

Im add say "as na N365 naira to one dollar, dat one go be N1bn a day for 365 days; you know wetin dat one mean."

Di Senate don close for 2017 for di Christmas and New Year holiday to resume January 2018.

Oga Saraki say na dis $1bn Boko Haram money matter go be di first thing dem go debate, once dem resume work.