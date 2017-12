Liberia Election: Boxing Day vote go happen

Image copyright Reuters Image example Joseph Boakai of Unity Party get di second-highest number of votes for di October election.

Liberia Supreme Court don troway di request wey di governing Unity Party bring come to stop di 26 December presidential second round election between former footballer George Weah and Vice-President Joseph Boakai.

Di party been ask for delay, because di electoral commission never carry out wetin di court order to smooth any rough matter wey dey for voters registration wey be say people names dey appear more than once.

Di court rule say di commission no break di law to set date for di second round, and make di commission abide by di ruling wey be say dem must solve di palava before Tuesday vote.

One judge no gree. Im say di Unity Party petition for stand, because dem never arrange di voters roll wahala make e good again.

Dem call dis second round election after Mr Weah beat Mr Boakai for di first round for October, but no win di majority.

Di candidate wey carry third, Charles Brumskine say di poll get k-leg but im fail for court to order new election wey all di candidates for contest.