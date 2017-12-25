Image copyright AFP Image example Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha want im people to dey happy

Twenty days after after di Governor of Imo State for eastern Nigeria appoint im sister to be Commissioner of happiness and purpose fulfilment, we wan know whether people for Imo dey happy during dis festive period.

BBC Pidgin follow one Imo State indigene Mr Austin Osuocha talk, and im reply say many people dey wait make government make dem happy, but im don choose to make imsef happy by imsef.

Im add say: di way im dey do am "na to spend time with im family."

Image copyright Twitter/RochaSister Image example Dis fake Twitter account for Imo State Ministry for Happiness and Purpose Fulfilment don already tweet pass 3,000 times

Last week, Imo State commissioner of police Chris Ezike bin announce say dia Inspector General (IG) don send 315 police officers to di state, to provide security for people during di holiday season.

Mr Ezike say make all Imo state people wey dey abroad no fear to come back home because dia "safety dey sure."

E no dey clear whether na di State Ministry of Happiness ask di police IG for security assistance to make dia people happy, even as some people don enter social media to show say dem no happy at all at all.

But one thing wey fit make any Nigerian happy now, na to get fuel for inside generator, keke, motorbike, car, and so on, because like e dey always happen for Christmas season for Nigeria, long queue for fuel don come back.

Di matter don dey one kain now, as filling station dey sell petrol for N220 - N250 per litre, when e suppose be N145. Mr Osuocha say "fuel dey if you fit buy am for di price."

Di fake Twitter account wey dem create on top social media for Mrs Ogechi Ololo ( di Commissioner of happiness and purpose fulfilment) don dey tweet different-different message since dem create am.

And some I-no-gree people wey di popular musician Charlie Boy dey support wan know why Mrs Ololo no come to dia rescue when di state government demolish new market for Owerri.