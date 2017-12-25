Ghana: UN Rep talk why dem vote against Israel

Image copyright @pobee_martha

Ghana say di reason why dem vote against US decision to move im embassy go Jerusalem na to join bodi with United Nations (UN) and Africa Union (AU) resolution.

Na Ghana UN representative Martha Ama Pobee, talk dis one, after some Christian people for di country vex say dem no happy with di country decision on top di matter.

Di country dey among di 128 countries wey vote against president Donald Trump decision for United Nations.

Ghana's vote was informed, inter alia, by her long-held position on the conflict and in keeping with relevant UN and AU resolutions. US recognition of Jerusalem undermines prospects of a viable two-state solution and final status of Jerusalem, to be resolved through negotiations — Martha Ama A. Pobee (@pobee_martha) December 22, 2017

Ms Pobee say US decision no pure, because e go scatter plan for Israel and Palestine to get dia own different countries.

Tori be say anoda reason wey make di decision dey one kain na because UN and AU don first agree say na serious negotiation between Israel and Palestine go fit settle Jerusalem matter once and for all.

Even though say many Ghana people enter social media dey vex say dia country wey call im self Christian country suppose encourage Israel to take over Jerusalem.

Di official stand of some Christian world leaders like Catholic Pope Francis be say make everybody try maintain di decision of United Nations on top di matter.