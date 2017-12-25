Ghana: UN Rep talk why dem vote against Israel

Image copyright
@pobee_martha
Ghana say di reason why dem vote against US decision to move im embassy go Jerusalem na to join bodi with United Nations (UN) and Africa Union (AU) resolution.
Na Ghana UN representative Martha Ama Pobee, talk dis one, after some Christian people for di country vex say dem no happy with di country decision on top di matter.
Di country dey among di 128 countries wey vote against president Donald Trump decision for United Nations.
Ms Pobee say US decision no pure, because e go scatter plan for Israel and Palestine to get dia own different countries.
Tori be say anoda reason wey make di decision dey one kain na because UN and AU don first agree say na serious negotiation between Israel and Palestine go fit settle Jerusalem matter once and for all.
Skip Instagram post by franciscus
EN: Jerusalem is a unique city, sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims, and it has a special vocation to peace. I pray to the Lord that such identity be preserved and strengthened for the benefit of the Holy Land, the Middle East and the entire world. PT: Jerusalém é uma cidade única, sagrada para os judeus, os cristãos e os muçulmanos, e tem uma vocação especial à paz. Peço ao Senhor que esta identidade seja preservada e reforçada em benefício da Terra Santa, do Oriente Médio e do mundo inteiro. ES: Jerusalén es una ciudad única, sagrada para los judíos, los cristianos y los musulmanes, y tiene una vocación especial a la paz. Ruego al Señor que esta identidad se conserve y refuerce en beneficio de Tierra Santa, de Oriente Medio y del mundo entero. IT: Gerusalemme è una città unica, sacra per gli ebrei, i cristiani e i musulmani, ed ha una vocazione speciale alla pace. Prego il Signore che tale identità sia preservata e rafforzata a beneficio della Terra Santa, del Medio Oriente e del mondo intero. FR: Jérusalem est une ville unique, sacrée pour les juifs, les chrétiens et les musulmans, et a une vocation spéciale à la paix. Je prie le Seigneur pour que cette identité soit préservée et renforcée au bénéfice de la Terre Sainte, du Moyen-Orient et du monde entier. #Jerusalem, #prayer, #oración, #oração, #preghiera, #prière, #tb
A post shared by
Pope Francis (@franciscus) on Dec 6, 2017 at 6:53am PST
End of Instagram post by franciscus
Even though say many Ghana people enter social media dey vex say dia country wey call im self Christian country suppose encourage Israel to take over Jerusalem.
Di official stand of some Christian world leaders like Catholic Pope Francis be say make everybody try maintain di decision of United Nations on top di matter.