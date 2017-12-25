Image copyright Blackprintgram/Instagram Image example Davido and Wizkid dey perform for Lagos

Nigerian musician Ayodeji 'Wizkid' Balogun surprise many people for im WizkidTheConcert show for Lagos wey happen for Christmas eve, 2017.

Di Starboy scatter di floor when im drag im 'rival' David 'Davido' Adeleke come stage, and dem perform Davido latest song, ''FIA'' together.

Dis 2017 na di year dis two musicians don enjoy pass for dia career as dem just dey win big-big music awards everywhere including; MTV Europe Music Award, BET Awards and di Mobo Awards.

But di different kain fight-fight between dem, wey dey spread for social media, no allow anybodi gree see road.

E don reach six years wey Wizkid perform last for Lagos but nobodi go quick-quick forget dis special show, after two of di hottest musicians for Nigeria settle dia latest war.

But no be only Wizkid and Davido don collabo after dem don fight well-well; see our top five!

Image copyright Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Image example Innocent 'Tuface' Idibia na former member of Plantashun Boiz

Plantashun Boiz

Di last time dis group wey include Innocent 'Tuface' Idibia, Austine 'Blackface' Ahmedu and Chibuzor 'Faze' Oji perform together na for di Hennessy Artistry grand finale for Lagos on December 6, 2014.

Before then, dis Nigeria number one boy group wey don separate since 2004 dey fight like say dia quarrel no go finish.

Di biggest battle na between Tuface and Blackface on top who write di popular song, 'Africa Queen,' wey Tuface put for inside im Face2Face album for 2004.

Di three boys settle and join hand for 2007 when dem release di album, 'Plan-B' but e no sell and di group continue dey do dia solo things.

Image copyright Ruggedman/Instagram Image example King RuggedyBaba

Michael Ugochukwu 'Ruggedman' Stephens and Eedris Abdulkareem

Eedris Abdulkareem feature Ruggedman for im song, 'Koleyewon' for 2005, after dem don dey drag who suppose wear di crown of Nigeria number one rapper.

Na Ruggedman first nack Eedris for battle with di song 'Ehen Part One,' for where im take style yab am small.

Eedris answer am back for interview when im talk say, "person wey dey abuse im elders no go grow."

Last-last di two drop dia sword wen Eedris and im family jam Ruggedman for airport.

Image copyright Christopher Polk/Getty Images Image example Dem use computer make Tupac perform for di 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, for California

Tupac Shakur and Christopher 'Notorious B.I.G' Wallace

Music experts don talk say dis two American musicians na di best rappers wey don ever live.

But di kain fight wey dem fight reach another level, sotay dem die for separate attacks.

Dem kill Tupac for 1996 and B.I.G follow six months later for 1997.

Rapper and producer Marshall 'Eminem' Mathers surprise many people, as im join dia voice inside di song, "Runnin' (Dying to Live)" wey im produce for 2003.

Image copyright Scott Gries/Getty Images Image example Rappers Nas and Jay 'Z' sef don get dia own history

Nas and Jay 'Z'

After Tupac and B.I.G die, na Nas and Jay 'Z' come takeover rap music.

But na which of dis two suppose wear di crown of best rapper na im come enter traffic jam wey reach ten years.

E reach almost every year dem dey use music fire diasef.

But di matter no reach Tupac versus B.I.G level, because dem later become friends.

Jay Z even sign Nas for im Roc Nation record company.