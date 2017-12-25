Di worst, but popular passwords for 2017 wey no dey safe

Image copyright Getty Images Image example '123456' and 'password' dey among di most popular and dangerous password for 2017.

E don tay wen online security experts dey sama warning give people on top weak password wey dem dey use take lock dia emails and social media account.

Recently, SplashData wey be leading provider of security application and service don release list of di 100 worst passwords wey no too strong for 2017.

Di company arrange di list, after dem study five million passwords wey leak out for di year.

Di top three passwords wey dey for di list na '123456', 'password' and '12345678.'

Some others wey dey di list na 'letmein', 'football', 'iloveyou' 'welcome' 'starswars' and others.

Digital security specialist- Hyginus Horson tell BBC Pidgin tori person Igho Williams about di different kind of Passwords attacks wey hackers dey use.

E say some hackers dey use words from dictionary and dem call dis type Dictionary attack; others dey use di birthdays of people wey dem call di Birthday attack.

Oga for SplashData say hackers dey use popular words from movies and sport to enter people account.

Mr Horson wey be di oga for Tapnek Global Limited, advice people make dem no dey use dia birthday or dia partner own as password.

Instead make dem use passwords wey go contain both alphabet, number and special characters like; @, #,_ and so on.

Di digital security specialist also say make people no dey use di same password for dia different social media account, because once hackers fit get di passwords of one, dem go fit enter all di accounts.

"For those wey dey quick forget dia different passwords, make dem no worry because na im make di feature of password recovery dey for di different social media platform," na wetin im add.

Mr Horson advise people to use passwords wey contain letters, alphabet and special character.

Meanwhile, di CEO of SplashData -Morgan Slain talk say:

"Hackers don begin use common words from pop culture and sports to break enter people account online because dem know say many people dey use those words wey dey easy for dem to remember."

See di top 20 worst Passwords for 2017

1) 123456

2) password

3) 12345678

4) qwerty

5) 12345

6) 123456789

7) letmein

8) 1234567

9) football

10) iloveyou

11) admin

12) welcome

13) monkey

14) login

15) abc123

16) starwars

17) 123123

18) dragon

19) passw0rd

20) master