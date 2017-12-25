Nigeria: Five Artists wey get record label deals dis year

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Wizkid for im concert talk say im don find im newest artist wey rap for di crowd

For concert on Sunday, Wizkid promise say im go give one young rapper wey dem dey call Ahmed chance to sign with im record label wey be Starboy Entertainment.

While e never to clear how di contract go happen on top say di boy carry waka alone go di concert, make we look other artists wey collect record label deals dis year.

DNA Twins for Mavin Records

For February, Don Jazzy announce say im sign three acts join Mavins Records. One of dem na di twin group DNA twins - dia real names be Clinton and Blair Roberts.

Before dem join Mavin crew, dem bin don do some talent shows wey make dem popular well-well. But for 2016, some thing happen wey no too bring dia names out for better thing.

Dis na as dem kidnap di boys on top N10million ransom, nobodi know whether person pay di money but dem comot sha.

People still dey think whether na dem wan replace Psquare.

Yung L for Chocolate City

Yung L wey im real name be Christopher Omenye join di Choc Boi Nation record label as artist and creative director.

Im join di group for May, after im don release di song "Pass The Aux".

No be say im be new person for di hustle, as im also create im own music business wey dem dey call G.R.I.P music.

Peruzzi for DMW

Na dis November, na im Davido decide say im wan sign new act join im team.

E carry Peruzzi, wey bin sing di hit song "For Your Pocket" for June - Peruzzi real name na Tobechukwu Victor Okoh.

Before im join, Peruzzi bin sing im hit song for Golden Boy Entertainment.

Poe for Mavin Records

Poe na rapper wey do im most popular collabo with Falz and Yemi Alade wey be "Marry Me," dat one happen for 2014.

Na three years after na im Mavins carry am add for dia group. Im real name be Ladipo Eso.

E bin join for February, along with DNA Twins and Johnny Drille.

Strongman for SarkCess Music

Strongman say im enter business with Sarkodie because im know wetin dem fit do.

Di rapper wey announce di signing for social media real name na Osei Kwaku Vincent.