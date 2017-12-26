Ghana: Meningitis 'no be cause for alarm'

Image copyright AFP Image example Dis girl dey collect her own meningitis vaccination for Burkina Faso, for 2007

Di Oga for Ghana Health Sevice, Anthony Nsiah-Asare don talk say e no fit confirm say dem discharge 65 people on top di meningitis outbreak wey kill student for Asamankese High School on Friday.

Dis na as local media dey report say dem don release release sixty five patients wey bin dey hospital on top di matter.

But Dr Nsiah-Asare tell BBC News Pidgin say make everybodi coole dem mind, because "we don alert di health institutions say make dem put more eye put for dis Meningitis; make dem no just treat am like malaria...make dem do Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RBT) for malaria to make sure say no be malaria and then treat every case as meningitis and not otherwise."

Image copyright AFP Image example Meningitis don kill reach six students for Ghana; no be di students wey di disease kill, or dia school be dis.

BBC News Pidgin tori person, Favour Nunoo still follow di Eastern Regional Disease Control Officer, Sally Emmanuel talk and no be only say she beat chest say true-true authorities don discharge di 65 people, she add say dis people collect some lessons on top say if dem see anything for dem bodi whether na rash or dem dey feel pains make dem immediately report am.

Di Asamankese school na di newest case of schools pickin dem wey Meningitis don kill for Ghana.

Anoda one na for Damongo Senior High School, where student die, and Koforidua Technical School wey second-year student die sef.

Other students wey die from di disease na from Tempane Senior High School and Zuarungu Senior High School.