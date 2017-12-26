Ghana: Wetin happen for Sarkodie im RapperHolic2017?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na di fifth edition of di RapperHolic show wey happpen

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie do di fifth edition of im yearly show wey be RapperHolic on Monday and na im be di top trend for social media.

Even before di show, social media dey catch fire, as people dem dey find where to find tickets.

Di show bin get problem from di start, as people complain say e no easy for dem to enter di event.

But dem gree say na better show.

On Tuesday, Sarkodie wey im real name be Michael Owusu Addo come apologize to im fans on top social media for di wahala wey happen, and im thank dem say dem show face.

People praise Shatta Wale wey be Dancehall artiste after im do MC, carry mic, and im also perform for di show.

Other people shock well-well as tori dey comot say Sarkodie kneel down for stage tell im fans sorry.

Many more fans happy for di people wey e follow come stage with am.

Some believe say di best performance na di one wey Sarkodie bin do with Obrafour.

Even with all dis one, plenty people wey attend di event enjoy am well-well and e be like on top conversation.