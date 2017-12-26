Emmanuel Eboue: See other celebs wey don dey take suffer baff now
Footballer Emamnuel Eboue wey just announce say im broke don get second chance after Galatasary im former club say dem go give am job; BBC Pidgin don look other celebrities like Eboue wey don get dis kain blessing.
Sun don shine for di life of former Ivory Coast footballer, Emmanuel Eboue, after im former club for Turkey, Galatasaray give am coach job. Na just last week Eboue open mouth talk say water don pass garri as court order am to give im former wife all im property wey make Eboue broke.
Mike Tyson (right) na one of di greatest boxers wey don every enter boxing ring. But different kain wahala follow Tyson for many years sotay e go prison on top rape, when dem release am and im return to boxing im lose im title, all im money finish, then im start to dey use drugs. E no finish for dia, one of im pickin die for accident and doctors talk say Tyson get mental disease. But Tyson don turn im life around as actor and book writer.
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela popular all over di world as freedom fighter during apartheid for South Africa and as wife of Nelson Mandela di country first black president. After independence for 1994, authorities talk say she get hand for di kill-kill, torture and kidnap of plenty men, women, and pickin dem. Dis claim spoil her name for many people eye, but she become popular again for South Africa when dem vote am as senior member for di ruling African National Congress for 2007.
For 2009, one text message wey side-girlfriend send American singer Chris Brown start fight-fight between am and main girlfriend, Rihanna sotay im give am serious wound for face. Di matter land Brown for court and im become person plenty people hate for America. Di 'Graffiti' album wey im release for 2009 no sell. Last-last Brown music career pick up and im settle with Rihanna.
Emmerson Mnangagwa na Vice-President for Zimbabwe until November 2017 when im oga, Robert Mugabe sack am. First lady Grace Mugabe and Mnangagwa dey drag who go takeover from Robert Mugabe when di old man retire. Mnangagwa run go South Africa with im family because im dey fear something bad wan happen to dem. Three weeks later, Zimbabwe military chook mouth for di wahala, Mugabe resign and Mnanagwa return back to di country as president.
Mary J. Blige na happy person. Some of di new songs she bin don sing na "Just Fine," ''Take Me As I Am" and "I Feel Good." But e no too tey when Blige dey sing song like "My Life" wey should use talk about di wahala wey no gree give am peace. For di 1990s na im Blige battle drug abuse and bad relationships but all that one dey for past now.
When American Magic 'Earvin' Johnson retire at di age of 32 for 1992 because im get HIV, na like say im life don finish be that. During dat time, HIV/AIDS no dey look anybodi eye as e dey kill people anyhow. Fast-forward to 2017, Magic Johnson still dey alive, im HIV dey under control and im don become part-owner of im former basketball club, di Los Angeles Lakers.
