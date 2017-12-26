Winnie Madikizela-Mandela popular all over di world as freedom fighter during apartheid for South Africa and as wife of Nelson Mandela di country first black president. After independence for 1994, authorities talk say she get hand for di kill-kill, torture and kidnap of plenty men, women, and pickin dem. Dis claim spoil her name for many people eye, but she become popular again for South Africa when dem vote am as senior member for di ruling African National Congress for 2007.