Liberia Election: 'Dis na why people no too come out to vote'

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na like half of Liberia population wey be about 4.6 million people na im register to vote for elections dem

Di election for Liberia between Vice-President Joseph Boakai and former international footballer George Weah still dey go on peacefully and orderly.

But BBC tori person Umaru Fofana wey dey ground report say people no too come out to vote like di way e be for di first round of di election wey dem do on October 10.

Im ask some Liberians and civil society groups dem wey dey monitor di election why e be say people no come out to vote like dat and dem give am plenty reason.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example People no too come out like di way dem come out for October election.

Candidates no dey plenty

Di main reason wey dem give na because na two candidates dey contest for di election; di one for October get about 20 candidate wey wan enter di office.

As e be so, those candidates wey bin transport dia supporters to go vote for where dem register during di October election, no dey among dis candidate for dis second round election.

Time no too dey to campaign

As some court case bin dey ground before di election, e mean say time no too dey to campaign. In fact, na like one week before di election na im people know whether true-true, di election go happen.

Christmas

Di sabi people feel say voters no too show face because of di Christmas wey dem just celebrate finish; some people fit no dey area, or dem still dey jollificate.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Some Liberians dey give reason say na because of di Christmas and some other things na im make plenty people no come out to vote.

Oga Fofana say as e be so, voting go end 6pm local time, but if anybodi still dey for queue, dem go allow am to vote finish.

Meanwhile, Jerome Korkoya, di oga for Liberia Electoral Commission say di result of di election go comot like 3-4 days after di election.